Update: Winter weather advisory in place through 7 p.m.; Freezing line slowly retreating northwest

“The freezing line will continue to spread to east and southeast through (Monday night) and is generally expected to be near a Jay to Okfuskee line in northeast Oklahoma by sunrise Tuesday,” a weather update from the National Weather Service office in Tulsa states.

Tulsa’s earliest measurable recorded seasonal snowfall was 0.3 inches on Oct. 30, 1993, according to NWS data.

Forecasters said Monday that the most significant ice accumulation would likely be in Osage and Pawnee counties, projecting that the area could see “upwards of one-quarter to four-tenths of an inch of ice” by Tuesday.

Other parts of northeastern Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service, could see accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch and experience sporadic power outages.

Meanwhile, residents living south of Interstate 44 were being warned about flooding in low-lying areas because of heavy rains. An update just before 5 p.m. Monday reported heavy rainfall in eastern Oklahoma in an area bounded roughly by Bristow in Creek County, Miami in Ottawa County, McAlester in Pittsburg County, and Ozark, Arkansas.