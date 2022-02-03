Update: Winter storm warning extended; crews work to clear city streets before more snow hits

Update (7:20 a.m. Thursday): National Weather Service Tulsa said 6 inches of snow was recorded near 91st and Yale in an updated storm report.
The radar has mostly cleared over Tulsa, with more snow expected later Thursday.
City of Tulsa crews are running 44 plow trucks working to clear snow during the daytime lull in the storm, according to Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell.
Tulsa County Engineer Alex Mills said the limited county crews began overnight to clear arterial streets outside of areas covered by the city. He said the priority was clearing paths to area hospitals.
Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Kralicek said most indicators are positive early Thursday, but travel remains challenging. He asks people to stay home, noting "large numbers of rescues of stranded and stuck motorists" reported overnight.
If you’re wondering what travel is like this morning, this is I-244 westbound near Yale Ave. Second clip is Yale Ave. northbound at Admiral. I made it in a Honda Fit. It’s passable if you take it slow, but it isn’t enjoyable! #okwx #snow #weather #tulsa https://t.co/990ueGd8EC pic.twitter.com/Fwy3mOiNBB— Mike Simons (@mikesimonsphoto) February 3, 2022
The concern in daytime hours, he said, will come if the sun melts a top layer of moisture on roads, adding to those dangerous conditions for "overconfident" drivers.
Update (5:30 a.m. Thursday): A winter storm warning has been extended through 3 a.m. Friday.
"Another round of moderate to possibly heavy snow is expected to move in from the west late this afternoon and continue through the overnight," forecasters said early Thursday. "An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is generally expected. ...
"Pockets of 2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible across mainly northeast Oklahoma this evening and overnight where the most favorable dynamics will exist."
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in east Tulsa said they measured 5.4 inches of powdery snow, with the heaviest overnight snowfall likely just south of the Tulsa metro.
"Another interesting meteorological phenomena that will probably happen today is lake effect snow," meteorologist Tyler Snider said early Thursday. "Lake Oologah seems to be a prime candidate today as the lake will align almost perfectly with the wind direction."
Update (4:45 a.m. Thursday): As of about 1 a.m., 4 inches of snow were recorded in Tulsa, and 6 inches in Okmulgee. The Tulsa area is still seeing snow early Thursday, with wind gusting to 25 mph or more.
Update (10:30 p.m.): Snow dominated the precipitation type across northeast Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, forecasters said.
Three inches of snow had fallen by 8:33 p.m. at the National Weather Service's official measuring site at the Tulsa International Airport.
Temperatures in Tulsa were around 20 degrees at 10 p.m., with sustained winds ranging from 16 mph to 20 mph. Gusts reached as high as 29 mph.
An elevated freezing line was located southeast of Henryetta, which allowed for sleet to mix in with snow from Pittsburg County to Arkansas, forecasters said.
A surface freezing line was located from Hugo to Fort Smith, Arkansas, producing rain showers south of the line.
Forecasters also said snow will continue to fall in northeast Oklahoma overnight, and the surface and elevated lines will continue to move southeast, pushing the sleet into southeast Oklahoma.
Snowfall amounts north of Henryetta to Grove could range from four to six more inches overnight, and five to seven inches more in areas from Henryetta to Muskogee.
Freezing rain will remain common throughout southeast Oklahoma.
Update 9:20 p.m.: EMSA officials report that as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they had responded to six cold-exposure calls in the Tulsa area; three of the patients were transported to hospitals.
EMSA also reports that it had not seen a noticeable increase in injury collisions or slip-and-fall calls today, so far.
As road conditions worsen, Tulsa Transit announced that it will operate only snow routes on Thursday.
Officials encouraged riders to stay home if possible, but if they have to travel, they should dress warmly and plan extra time for commutes.
Riders can use the SPOT app to track buses to help limit their wait times in the cold weather, and they can also text 56520 to get bus arrival times on their phones.
“We want all riders and drivers to stay safe during this winter weather,” said Randy Cloud, Tulsa Transit interim general manager. “We encourage riders to download the SPOT app to help minimize their wait time in the cold, and we thank them for their patience as we provide as much service as we can during this time.”
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are treating highways in the Tulsa area and across the state.
Update 8:30 p.m.: Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said that as of 6 p.m., 1.2 inches of snow had fallen at their official measuring site at the Tulsa International Airport.
The Tulsa area has so far not been largely affected by power outages, according to PSO.
Fewer than five PSO customers are without power in two small outages in the Tulsa area, according to the company's outage map.
The Oklahoma City area, however, is experiencing more power outages.
A large outage in the southwestern part of the Oklahoma City metro area is affecting nearly 3,000 customers from Tuttle to Blanchard, PSO reports.
OG&E reports over 6,500 of its Oklahoma City-area customers are without power in an outage stretching from Yukon to the Will Rogers World Airport.
Update: 5:16 p.m.: Most Tulsa-area school districts will not have in-person classes on Thursday. Some will consider Thursday a snow day, while others will have distance learning.
Update 4:45 p.m.: Sleet and light snow has begun falling in the Tulsa area.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said Tulsa will only accumulate less than 0.01 inches of ice, but places farther south, such as McAlester and Hugo, can expect as much as 0.75 inches of ice.
As for the sleet and snow, Tulsa can expect anywhere from 8 inches to a foot of accumulation through early Friday, with the heaviest precipitation falling Wednesday evening and night.
Forecasters said precipitation will taper off from west to east late Wednesday but that "measurable amounts" will linger into Thursday in some areas.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric has reported power outages in the Oklahoma City area, Enid and Sulphur affecting 545 customers, but the Public Service Company of Oklahoma has not yet reported any sizeable outages in northeastern Oklahoma or any of its coverage areas.
Tulsans should see a break later from the precipitation that has started to make elevated roads slick as the temperature dropped Wednesday morning, but the winter storm is expected to arrive at full power after 6 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the wintry mix should slow down by mid-morning, with freezing drizzle still possible through the afternoon.
Forecasters say the more significant wave of precipitation will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected through Thursday.
Chances of snow increase after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast, with total daytime accumulation of less than half an inch possible.
Tulsa County opted to close facilities at 3 p.m. "due to the drastic deterioration of the weather forecasted for this afternoon," according to a news release. County headquarters and the courthouse will also be closed Thursday.
The warning notes dangerous wind chills in the forecast late Wednesday with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures in the lower teens and single digits.
"Light snow will continue into Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible across the area," according to forecasters.