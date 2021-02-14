Update: Weather service downgrades expected Tulsa snowfall to 3-4 inches

"In addition to the heavy snow impacts, northerly winds are already gusting to 25 mph this morning, and this is expected to continue through the day and into tonight. The strong and gusty winds will lead to life-threatening wind chills, as low as 25 below zero early Monday morning, in addition to considerable blowing and drifting snow."

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): Tulsans are being encouraged to stay home and shelter in place Sunday as arctic air and a storm system have combined to plunge wind chills to -12 degrees.

City crews began working to treat streets about 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning, but officials say snowfall has been lighter than expected so far.

“We don’t have near the snow we thought we would,” said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Streets Maintenance Manager, at a 7 a.m. status briefing.

Blowing snow could cause travel impacts later this morning as snowfall continues.

“If you do not have to go out, don’t go out,” McCorkell said. “We pre-treated for the ice, so it melted and that salt is on the roadway, (so) it won’t be able to create that bond on the roadways. But the more traffic that’s out there, the more snowpack you get on the roadways, so it takes a little longer to remove snow from the roadways.”