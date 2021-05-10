Update: Victims of Creek Turnpike crash identified

The victims of a fatal single-vehicle Monday morning crash along the Creek Turnpike have been identified.

Devin Hughes, 28, was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota west on Oklahoma 365 about 6 a.m. near Harvard Avenue when it ran off the road to the right for an unknown reason, troopers reported.

The pickup reportedly struck a bridge abutment and overturned. Hughes and his passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Hughes, were ejected, troopers reported.

Both, of Tulsa, died at the scene. The two had been married less than a year, according to Tulsa County court records.

All lanes of the turnpike were closed between Harvard and Yale avenues as troopers processed the scene. Eastbound lanes were reopened about 6:40 a.m., and westbound lanes in the same area were reopened just before 9 a.m., troopers reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt, troopers reported, though the truck's airbags did deploy.