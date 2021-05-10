Update: U.S. 75 southbound reopened after fatal crash

U.S. 75's southbound lanes in north Tulsa have been reopened to traffic after a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

Police said the fatal crash was the second of two unrelated crashes that affected traffic on both the southbound and northbound lanes in the same vicinity.

The first crash occurred when a southbound car crossed the median and hit a northbound tractor-trailer rig head-on near Apache Street, police said. The woman driving the car was in very serious condition and was going into surgery at a hospital, police reported.

Officers were nearly through with working that crash when a rollover crash occurred on the highway's southbound lanes near 46th Street North around 3:30 p.m., police said.

A car drove into the median and hit a culvert, went airborne, hit a support pole for an electronic sign over the highway and then rolled, police said. The woman driving was trapped in the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway's southbound lanes were closed from 56th Street North to 36th Street North while police investigated the crash and the wreckage was cleared. Traffic was diverted onto Lewis Avenue.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 75 from 36th Street North to 56th Street North were also backed up but not closed.

