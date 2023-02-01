 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Two people killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow, police say

  • Updated
Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles late Tuesday in Broken Arrow, police said.

Marji Cowles, 75, and Gloria Voss, 80, were killed after their 2014 Ford Escape was struck by a 2006 Dodge pickup that was heading south on Lynn Lane Road toward the East 61st Street intersection, a news release states. 

A third vehicle was hit after the initial collision, but the driver was not injured, the release continues. 

Patrick Ferm arrest BA traffic homicide

Ferm

Officers responded to the collision around 9:30 p.m. and arrested the driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Patrick Ferm, according to police spokesman Ethan Hutchins. 

Police said Ninth Street was closed for several hours as the collision scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

Video: Traffic deaths at record numbers

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
