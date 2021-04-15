Update: Tulsa police say they believe missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe

Update 8:50 p.m.: Tulsa police say they believe Aaron Bryant has been found safe.

Tulsa police are searching for a missing boy they say could be in danger.

Aaron Bryant, 10, was last seen wearing a blue Aeropostal hoodie, black sweatpants, and white and green Jordan sneakers.

He was last seen in the area of 1057 East 60th Street about 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.

Before the boy was reported missing, he was last with a Black teenager between the ages of 14-16 years old. A detailed description of the teenager was not provided by police.

Anyone with information can call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.