A Tulsa police officer shot a man who reportedly had struck him with a car Friday evening.
Both the officer and the man who was shot are going to be OK, police said at the scene.
Police were initially called to the area of 25th Place and 83rd East Avenue about 4:45 p.m. on a report of a man going to and from a residence and multiple cars on the street.
“The witness believed this person was selling drugs,” Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Once officers arrived, the man took off on foot, and they chased him over a couple of fences before he ran back to his car, she said.
The man then got in the car to drive away and struck an officer with the vehicle, Pierce said. That officer then shot at the man once before he drove off.
The man led police on a pursuit a couple of blocks south, where he eventually crashed into a house at 27th Street and 80th East Avenue. No one was in the house at the time, Pierce said. The man was able to get out of the car on his own, and officers took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Pierce said he had two wounds, and investigators think the officer’s bullet went through the man’s car and hit both his arm and leg.
The officer who was struck by the car had some road rash but no serious injuries, Pierce said.
Officers are often involved in foot and vehicle pursuits, Pierce said, and they don’t always have the best endings.
“Luckily for this one, everybody is OK,” she said. “Our officers are OK; our suspect seems to be OK; so it was a good ending for everybody.”