Update: Tulsa police find lost child's home

Update (7:15 a.m.): Police said they located the lost child's mother.

"The family lives about a block away from where the child was found," TPD said in a news release, adding DHS will aid in an investigation into how the child was able to get out of his home.

Tulsa police officers are searching the neighborhood near 61st and Peoria early Monday after a toddler was found walking alone.

A 911 caller reported the lost child, who appears to be about 2 years old and is nonverbal, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD's nonemergency line 918-596-9222.