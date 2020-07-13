2020-07-14 ne-dean ethel

Update: This Silver Alert has been canceled. Ethel Dean was found in good health, police reported. 

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 63-year-old woman who is missing from downtown Tulsa. 

Ethel Dean has dementia and was last seen about 1 p.m., when she left an apartment building at 420 S. Lawton Ave., just inside the southwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop,  Tulsa police said.

Described as white, having long white hair and being about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, Dean was last seen wearing a blue top with a floral pattern, brown pants and no shoes, according to a police news release. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police. 

