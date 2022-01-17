Update: Tulsa pastor goes viral with 'nasty' sermon: How has Transformation Church responded?

A Tulsa pastor has gone viral after Transformation Church aired a sermon in which he rubbed mucus and saliva on his brother's face to illustrate a point about receiving God's miracles.
Pastor Michael Todd has become known for widely broadcast sermons seen by congregants across the world, with as many as 24,000 people watching his live-streamed sermons.
On Sunday, Todd's message was about the potential for a negative response for those on whom God is working miracles: "Receiving vision from God might get nasty," he said.
To illustrate, he coughed mucus and spit into his hand and then rubbed it on the face of a man who was on stage with him, his brother Brentom Todd.
When those at the Tulsa church gasped and exclaimed, Todd explained, "How you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle."
On the church's Facebook page, some followers responded that they appreciated the message that is part of Transformation's series on prayer and fasting. One individual noted that Todd is known for demonstrations in his sermons, though the spit "was in bad taste."
Others said they were disgusted by the illustration that has since gone viral during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic's third surge. "Rubbing spit onto someone’s face isn’t a very good lesson at this sickness time," a commenter said.
One follower who had prayed on the message commented that she felt it showed disrespect. Some followers wanted a response from their church leaders.
On the Transformation Church Facebook post, only one statement was given in response to a critical comment: "We are so grateful for Pastor Mike's and Brentom's obedience to God, allowing themselves to be used, so God's children can clearly receive His word. We pray that as you seek God, He gives you clear vision, and you always remember that."
It’s never my intention to distract others from God’s Word and the message of Jesus… even with illustrations!— Michael Todd (@iammiketodd) January 17, 2022
I apologize for my example being too extreme and disgusting!
I Love Everybody 🧡#REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/YfzFmySCPe
Later Monday afternoon, Todd tweeted a video acknowledging that, while he watched the playback, "it was disgusting." He called it a distraction to the message and said he owned the mistake.
"Yesterday it crossed the line," he said, adding he hopes those who only saw the shortened clip will explore the full message of the sermon.
