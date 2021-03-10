Update: Tulsa man killed in crash on U.S. 169 in Owasso early this morning

OWASSO — A Tulsa man was killed in a vehicle crash near 106th Street along U.S. 169 in Owasso on Wednesday.

Owasso police and fire crews responded to a rollover collision around 6:10 a.m. involving a Ford Explorer, driven by 57-year-old Jose Luis Garcia, according to a police report.

Garcia reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rolled over while driving northbound on U.S. 169 after one of his tires blew out, the report shows. He was ejected and then struck by another vehicle traveling southbound on the state highway.

Garcia died as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident, according to the report. His passenger, a family member, was injured but is expected to recover. The driver of the other vehicle was questioned and later released with no charges.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 169 were closed and traffic was rerouted onto 106th Street for about three hours until crews were able to clear the wreckage.