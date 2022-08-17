Update: Traffic slowed on Memorial south of Creek Turnpike, Bixby officials say

Northbound and southbound traffic were reduced to one lane each on Memorial Drive south of the Creek Turnpike due to down power lines, Bixby officials said Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes on Memorial between 103rd and 106th streets were shut down about a half hour while crews worked, according to a news release.

Only about a dozen customers were without power due to the downed lines, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, and that service has been restored.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 64 customers in the Tulsa area are affected by outages after Tuesday night's storms broke several power poles across the area.

Crews worked overnight to make repairs after 7,000 metropolitan Tulsa customers were without power at one point Tuesday evening, according to PSO spokesman Wayne Greene.