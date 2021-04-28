Update: Tornado watch issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Okfuskee, McIntosh counties

Update 9:45 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties to last until 2 a.m.
The tornado warning for LaFlore County has expired.
Update 9:00 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern LeFlore County.
A severe thunderstorm with strong level rotation that could produce a tornado was located near Bokoshe moving east at 30 mph. The warning will last until 9:45 p.m.
Update 8:30 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pittsburg counties until 2 a.m.
The Illinois River is in a flood warning in several areas: near Chewey, affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties; near Watts, affecting Adair and Delaware counties; and near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The flood warning will last until Friday afternoon.
Update, 11:45 a.m.: The tornado warning for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties has been canceled.
The flash flood warning remains in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.
Update, 11:11 a.m.: A tornado warning is now in effect for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties until noon.
A severe thunderstorm with strong low level rotation that could produce a tornado at any time was located near Crowder about 11:09 a.m. moving northeast at 30 mph.
Residents near Eufaula, Canadian, Crowder, Arrowhead State Park and Enterprise are advised to take shelter immediately.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.
The agency issued the warning about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern McIntosh County and northwestern Pittsburg County after radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm near Scipio moving northeast at 50 mph.
The warning will expire at 11:15 a.m.
Residents near Scipio, Crowder and Indianola are urged to take cover immediately.
Between 1-3 inches of rain had fallen at the time of issue, and additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches are expected before the warning's expiration.