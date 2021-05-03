Update: Tornado warning issued for Sequoyah County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Update 7:30 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for southwestern Pittsburg County until 8 p.m.

At 7:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado with located over Ashland moving east at 25 mph.

Locations in or near the path include Kiowa, Savanna, Ashland, Haywood and Arpelar.

Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible late this afternoon and tonight, especially in southeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for southeast Oklahoma, including Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties.

"A cold front has now pushed south of interstate 44 and has been slowing down across the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said Monday afternoon.

"Very unstable conditions have developed ahead of the front with (wind) shear profiles becoming more favorable for severe weather. At the time of writing, a small amount of convective inhibition or the cap was holding back storms from developing. This cap is expected to break late this afternoon.