Update: Tornado warning for Pittsburg County extended to 8:30 p.m., now covers McAlester area

"Very unstable conditions have developed ahead of the front with (wind) shear profiles becoming more favorable for severe weather. At the time of writing, a small amount of convective inhibition or the cap was holding back storms from developing. This cap is expected to break late this afternoon.

"Once this breaks, expect storms to develop quickly with strong to severe storms expected. All severe hazards will be possible this afternoon.

The strongest storms initially will be capable of producing hail larger than baseball size, damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, and tornadoes," forecasters said.

"These storms are expected to form into a line within a few hours after developing with large hail and damaging wind gusts becoming the primary severe weather concerns though an isolated tornado threat will continue."

Southeast Oklahoma is in the "enhanced" area for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman — the middle of its five-tier scale for severe weather.