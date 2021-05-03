Update: Tornado warning for Pittsburg County extended to 8:30 p.m., now covers McAlester area

Update 8:00 p.m.: The tornado warning in Pittsburg County has been extended to 8:30 p.m. The tornado warned portion now covers central Pittsburg County including McAlester, Hartshorne, Krebs, Savanna, Alderson, Blocker, Haileyville, Dow and Bache.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Krebs moving northeast at 55 mph, the National Weather Service in Tulsa reports. Another weaker circulation was located near Bache and Dow.
Update 7:30 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for southwestern Pittsburg County until 8 p.m.
At 7:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado with located over Ashland moving east at 25 mph.
Locations in or near the path include Kiowa, Savanna, Ashland, Haywood and Arpelar.
Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible late this afternoon and tonight, especially in southeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.
A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for southeast Oklahoma, including Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties.
"A cold front has now pushed south of interstate 44 and has been slowing down across the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said Monday afternoon.
"Very unstable conditions have developed ahead of the front with (wind) shear profiles becoming more favorable for severe weather. At the time of writing, a small amount of convective inhibition or the cap was holding back storms from developing. This cap is expected to break late this afternoon.
"Once this breaks, expect storms to develop quickly with strong to severe storms expected. All severe hazards will be possible this afternoon.
The strongest storms initially will be capable of producing hail larger than baseball size, damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, and tornadoes," forecasters said.
"These storms are expected to form into a line within a few hours after developing with large hail and damaging wind gusts becoming the primary severe weather concerns though an isolated tornado threat will continue."
Southeast Oklahoma is in the "enhanced" area for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman — the middle of its five-tier scale for severe weather.