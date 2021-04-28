Update: Tornado warning issued for LeFlore County

Update 9:00 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern LeFlore County.

A severe thunderstorm with strong level rotation that could produce a tornado was located near Bokoshe moving east at 30 mph. The warning will last until 9:45 p.m.

Update 8:30 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pittsburg counties until 2 a.m.

The Illinois River is in a flood warning in several areas: near Chewey, affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties; near Watts, affecting Adair and Delaware counties; and near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The flood warning will last until Friday afternoon.

Update, 11:45 a.m.: The tornado warning for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties has been canceled.

The flash flood warning remains in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.

Update, 11:11 a.m.: A tornado warning is now in effect for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties until noon.