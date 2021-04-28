Update: Tornado warning issued for LeFlore County

Update 9:00 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northeastern LeFlore County.
A severe thunderstorm with strong level rotation that could produce a tornado was located near Bokoshe moving east at 30 mph. The warning will last until 9:45 p.m.
Update 8:30 p.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pittsburg counties until 2 a.m.
The Illinois River is in a flood warning in several areas: near Chewey, affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties; near Watts, affecting Adair and Delaware counties; and near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The flood warning will last until Friday afternoon.
Update, 11:45 a.m.: The tornado warning for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties has been canceled.
The flash flood warning remains in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.
Update, 11:11 a.m.: A tornado warning is now in effect for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties until noon.
A severe thunderstorm with strong low level rotation that could produce a tornado at any time was located near Crowder about 11:09 a.m. moving northeast at 30 mph.
Residents near Eufaula, Canadian, Crowder, Arrowhead State Park and Enterprise are advised to take shelter immediately.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.
The agency issued the warning about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern McIntosh County and northwestern Pittsburg County after radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm near Scipio moving northeast at 50 mph.
The warning will expire at 11:15 a.m.
Residents near Scipio, Crowder and Indianola are urged to take cover immediately.
A flash flood warning is also in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.
Between 1-3 inches of rain had fallen at the time of issue, and additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches are expected before the warning's expiration.
The rain could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets or underpasses, the agency stated, reminding Oklahomans to "turn around, don't drown" when faced with a flooded road.