Update: Tornado warning canceled in southeastern Tulsa County, east-central Creek County

Update 8:12 p.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County and east-central Creek County.

"The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado," forecasters said. "However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm."

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for northeastern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County and east-central Creek County.

The warning will last until 8:30 p.m.

At 7:41 p.m. a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" was located 3 miles west of Mounds, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Locations near the path include parts of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Glenpool, Kiefer and Mounds.

Forecasters said people in those areas need to take cover immediately.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

