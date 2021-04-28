Update: Tornado warning canceled for Haskell, McIntosh, Pittsburg counties

Update, 11:45 a.m.: The tornado warning for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties has been canceled.

The flash flood warning remains in effect for Muskogee, Sequoyah, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 2:45 p.m.

Update, 11:11 a.m.: A tornado warning is now in effect for Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties until noon.

A severe thunderstorm with strong low level rotation that could produce a tornado at any time was located near Crowder about 11:09 a.m. moving northeast at 30 mph.

Residents near Eufaula, Canadian, Crowder, Arrowhead State Park and Enterprise are advised to take shelter immediately.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a tornado warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.

The agency issued the warning about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for southwestern McIntosh County and northwestern Pittsburg County after radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm near Scipio moving northeast at 50 mph.

The warning will expire at 11:15 a.m.

Residents near Scipio, Crowder and Indianola are urged to take cover immediately.