Update: Three tornadoes confirmed after storm damage surveyed across Tulsa

Three tornadoes have been confirmed in the area during Wednesday evening’s thunderstorms, with one of them churning from Woodward Park to Utica Square in midtown Tulsa.
A storm left damage in its wake that left thousands without power early Thursday, with surveyors working to determine the extent of its destruction.
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday evening that the first of the three tornadoes developed over Woodward Park, at 21st Street and Peoria Avenue, and then moved through a neighborhood just east of the park, where a couple of trees were uprooted and large tree limbs were snapped. A few homes were damaged, primarily from the trees or limbs falling onto them.
That tornado dissipated over Utica Square, half a mile away, the National Weather Service said. It was classified as an EF0, with winds as high as 85 mph and a path as wide as 150 yards.
Another EF0 tornado damaged barns, snapped large tree limbs and damaged a small grain silo just east of County Line Road on 31st Street in east Broken Arrow, the weather service confirmed.
The third tornado, also an EF0, snapped large tree limbs just southwest of Catoosa.
More than 7,000 AEP-PSO customers were without power at one point Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,800 remained without power, mostly in east Tulsa.
The largest outages were reported between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue along 31st Street and along Interstate 44 from west Tulsa to U.S. 169. Just a handful of customers were without power at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s website.
The National Weather Service said its survey team found sporadic tornado evidence between Woodward Park and Utica Square, with a larger area of straight-line wind damage.
According to utility workers, as many as five power poles in the 31st Street and 136th East Avenue area were blown down by the storm, and 31st was closed in the area as crews worked to restore power.
Joe Lovelace, who lives in the area, said Thursday that he was watching the storm from his home when the transformers blew and the poles fell.
“The wind was blowing, and the leaves — it looked like a tornado right at the front door,” he said.
Shortly after that, a car whipped off the road and pulled up to him, he said. It was a Hispanic family seeking shelter.
He said the man and woman, who held a baby, used a translating app to tell him one of the poles almost fell on their vehicle. They stood inside with him for a while before determining that they could head out safely.
Lovelace said the power lines fell mostly on the eastbound lanes of the road, so cars were still traveling westbound.
City crews removed 10 trees from Tulsa roadways, according to a news release from the city.
“There have been two reports of damaged structures, with one home that sustained tree damage and a duplex that sustained roof damage,” the release states.
Rapidly changing temperatures can account for a secondary severe weather season for Oklahoma. Steve Piltz, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said in a previous interview that fall storm hazards come with the return of cold fronts moving through the region.
Oklahomans saw more tornadoes in October — 31 — than during the previous nine months of 2021. This year’s unusual October weather also beat the previous October tornado record of 27, set in 1998, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Study.
Though unusual, tornadoes do occur in Oklahoma in November. The state averages 1.5 per year for the month, according to records dating to 1950. The most was 12 tornadoes in November 1958.
The 10th deadliest tornado in state history occurred on Nov. 13, 1930. That storm, rated an F4, not only occurred at an unusual time of year but also at the rare time of 9:30 a.m.
It killed 23 people and injured 150 in the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany. About 110 homes and 700 other buildings — about a fourth of the town — were damaged or destroyed, according to the weather service.