Update: Three tornadoes confirmed after storm damage surveyed across Tulsa

The largest outages were reported between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue along 31st Street and along Interstate 44 from west Tulsa to U.S. 169. Just a handful of customers were without power at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s website.

The National Weather Service said its survey team found sporadic tornado evidence between Woodward Park and Utica Square, with a larger area of straight-line wind damage.

According to utility workers, as many as five power poles in the 31st Street and 136th East Avenue area were blown down by the storm, and 31st was closed in the area as crews worked to restore power.

Joe Lovelace, who lives in the area, said Thursday that he was watching the storm from his home when the transformers blew and the poles fell.

“The wind was blowing, and the leaves — it looked like a tornado right at the front door,” he said.

Shortly after that, a car whipped off the road and pulled up to him, he said. It was a Hispanic family seeking shelter.

He said the man and woman, who held a baby, used a translating app to tell him one of the poles almost fell on their vehicle. They stood inside with him for a while before determining that they could head out safely.