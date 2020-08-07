Tulsa police are searching for a man with a gunshot wound after a homeowner reportedly shot two men who broke into his home early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the home in the 800 block of North New Haven Avenue about 1:40 a.m. Friday and found the homeowner bleeding from the head after being pistol whipped.
Another man — believed to be one of two who entered the home while the homeowner, his wife and child were sleeping — was found on the floor in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
The homeowner said his dog's barking alerted them to the intruders' presence. Despite being pistol whipped, the homeowner reportedly managed to take the gun and told investigators he shot both intruders.
The man found in the bedroom, who remains unidentified, was taken St. John Medical Center and was pronounced dead later Friday morning. The homeowner was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries.
The second man remains at large after fleeing the scene before officers arrived. Police say they have checked local hospitals unsuccessfully.
