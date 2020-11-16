 Skip to main content
Update: Suspect on the run after seven-hour standoff in east Tulsa
A domestic violence suspect was on the run in east Tulsa on Monday after police left a seven-hour standoff empty-handed.

Devon Geiger, 23, apparently slipped out of an apartment near 21st Street and Memorial Drive while police called in their Special Operations Team, Capt. Karen Tipler said.

Officers responded to the Colonial Park Apartments in the 7900 block of East 21st Street about 5:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man drag a woman by her hair into an apartment and choke her, Tipler said.

No one came to the door when officers attempted to make contact, but they saw someone look through a window, Tipler said. Further suspect information was developed that Geiger had three felony warrants for weapons charges, and officers decided to handle the call as a hostage situation and an armed and barricaded subject.

The Special Operations Team arrived on scene about 7:30 a.m. and was able to remove the victim, who Tipler said suffered visible injuries, and another male occupant from the apartment.

For the next few hours, team members informed Geiger via intercom that he was under arrest and ordered him to come out unarmed. They worked to clear occupants of the nearby apartments and eventually entered the apartment in question, shooting pepper balls into the attic when they found the crawl space open.

But it was soon apparent that Geiger was not in the crawl space, and investigators deduced that he must have escaped through the crawl space into a nearby vacant apartment before their perimeter was set.

Tipler described the ordeal as “very frustrating” and said it pained her that officers were not able to find justice for the victim at this time. However, she emphasized that Geiger is still on the run and that the other warrants against him are grounds enough for his arrest while this new case works through the system.

Anyone with information on Geiger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

