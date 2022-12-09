Update: Subject taken into custody without incident after IDL closure

Update (2:45 p.m.): The subject was taken into custody without incident.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports westbound lanes of the Inner Dispersal Loop are being closed due to negotiations involving Tulsa police with a "possible jumper."
The scene appears to be near OSU Medical Center, where authorities have established a perimeter around 2 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.
