Update: Subject taken into custody without incident after IDL closure

  Updated
Google Maps - IDL closure
Google Maps

Update (2:45 p.m.): The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Road closure IDL - subject in custody

Tulsa police take a man into custody after an incident Friday afternoon that forced authorities to close westbound lanes of the southern leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports westbound lanes of the Inner Dispersal Loop are being closed due to negotiations involving Tulsa police with a "possible jumper."

The scene appears to be near OSU Medical Center, where authorities have established a perimeter around 2 p.m. Friday.

Closure possible jumper

Authorities have established a perimeter around 2 p.m. Friday near OSU Medical Center as troopers closed westbound lanes of the southern leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

