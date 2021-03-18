Update: Southbound U.S. 75 back open near I-44 after crash

Update 5:20 p.m.: The southbound lanes of U.S. 75 are now open again after the crash was cleared.
A crash in the construction zone has closed southbound U.S. 75 at the Interstate 44 junction in Tulsa, ODOT reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Southbound traffic is being detoured to westbound I-244 at the Red Fork split.
Drivers should avoid the area with significant delays expected.
Video: Morning commute from Tulsa Hills to downtown on U.S. 75 amid construction at I-44 interchange
