Update: Southbound U.S. 75 back open near I-44 after crash

Update 5:20 p.m.: The southbound lanes of U.S. 75 are now open again after the crash was cleared.

A crash in the construction zone has closed southbound U.S. 75 at the Interstate 44 junction in Tulsa, ODOT reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Southbound traffic is being detoured to westbound I-244 at the Red Fork split.

Drivers should avoid the area with significant delays expected.

