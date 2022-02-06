 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Silver alert for missing man canceled after he is found safe
Update: Silver alert for missing man canceled after he is found safe

  • Updated
Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled after Fred Welch was found safe, police said.

Tulsa police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from a Tulsa care center.

Fred Bennett Welch, 74, was last seen between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday and is missing from Maplewood Care Center, 6202 E. 61st St., police said in a news release.

He is around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall and and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a yellow jacket, dark green shirt, and blue jeans.

He is considered missing and endangered because of physical condition and the current weather, police said.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

