UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 69-year-old Tulsa man

Update: Tulsa police said Sylvester Gay was found safe by the Cherryvale, Kansas, police department about 9 p.m. Saturday. He was safely returned to his residence, police said.

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man said to have memory conditions.

Police say 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay was last seen wearing jeans and a dark jacket driving a White 2000 Ford Focus with a paper tag with the date 10/2/22.

Police say he was leaving 828 S Wheeling Ave some time Friday.

He is described as a bald black male with a gray goatee, 5'8", weighing 160lbs.

He was last heard from Friday night around 7:30 p.m.