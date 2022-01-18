Update: Silver Alert canceled; Man with dementia found at shelter

Update: Carlos Monjaras was found safe at a downtown shelter, police said Tuesday. His family has been notified.

A man with dementia has been missing from Tulsa since last week, police reported.

The Tulsa Police Department sent out a Silver Alert for Carlos Monjaras on Friday afternoon.

Monjaras, 68, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. that day on foot at the Home Depot in downtown Tulsa, 901 S. Elgin Ave., according to a news release.

Monjaras, described as a 5-foot, 160-pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes, was still missing Monday.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with “Jesse James” written on the back, the release states.

Anyone who has seen Monjaras or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.