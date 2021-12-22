Update: Silver Alert canceled in Rogers County

Update: The man has been located, according to an update Thursday afternoon.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last heard from Tuesday afternoon, the agency said.

Raymond Farley, 71, reportedly "did not make it home from a hunting trip," and the location is in the area of 9600 block of E. 570 Road in Catoosa, about three miles south of Verdigris.

He was last heard from about noon Tuesday.

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, a grey flannel, a black Vietnam hat and boots.

A possible vehicle involved is a black 2009 Dodge Ram pickup with an Oklahoma license plate JRA038.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.