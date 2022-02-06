 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man with Alzheimer's
0 Comments

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man with Alzheimer's

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oscar Lopez Escatel - silver alert

Lopez Escatel

 Courtesy Tulsa police

Update: Tulsa police on Sunday night said the Silver Alert for Oscar Lopez Escatel has been canceled after he was found safe.

Tulsa police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.

Oscar Lopez Escatel, 65, was last seen about 7 a.m. Sunday at his residence in the 4700 block of South 68th E. Ave., police said in a news release.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black wind pants

He has advanced Alzheimer’s and has visual and auditory hallucinations, police said.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

The Silver Alert was the second issued by Tulsa police on Sunday. A Silver Alert issued earlier for another man was canceled after that man was found safe.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert