Update: Silver Alert canceled for former state legislator who left St. John Medical Center

Update: Former state legislator Don Ross was located today around 4:50 p.m., Tulsa police said. He has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

"He was discovered in the area of 3000 N. Garrison by a lady that was assisting in the search," police said in a news release.

A previous version of this story appears below:

Tulsa police on Saturday issued a Silver Alert for a longtime former state legislator who reportedly left St. John Medical Center against medical advice.

Authorities were searching for Donald Ross, 80, described as a Black man wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants. He is 6 foot and weighs about 265 pounds, police said.

He reportedly left the hospital, 1923 S. Utica Ave., in a taxi to the area of 2700 N. Garrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday, Tulsa police said.

Ross "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," the Silver Alert said.