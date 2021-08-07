Update: Silver Alert canceled for former state legislator who left St. John Medical Center

Update: Former state legislator Don Ross was located today around 4:50 p.m., Tulsa police said. He has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
"He was discovered in the area of 3000 N. Garrison by a lady that was assisting in the search," police said in a news release.
A previous version of this story appears below:
Tulsa police on Saturday issued a Silver Alert for a longtime former state legislator who reportedly left St. John Medical Center against medical advice.
Authorities were searching for Donald Ross, 80, described as a Black man wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants. He is 6 foot and weighs about 265 pounds, police said.
He reportedly left the hospital, 1923 S. Utica Ave., in a taxi to the area of 2700 N. Garrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday, Tulsa police said.
Ross "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," the Silver Alert said.
Ross is a former state legislator who served two decades in the state House. In 1997, former Gov. Frank Keating signed a bill by Ross authorizing a new commission to study the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre (then called the Tulsa Race Riot) and make recommendations to the governor and Oklahoma Legislature, according to Tulsa World archives.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Tulsa police said.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also in a Facebook post on Saturday, urged people to contact police immediately if they know the whereabouts of Ross.
"Former State Representative Don Ross is a great man who has done so much for Tulsa. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact TPD immediately," Bynum said in the post.
Ross spent 20 years in the state House, representing a portion of north Tulsa, before stepping down in 2002 at age 61, according to Tulsa World archives.