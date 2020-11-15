Update: Silver Alert canceled for elderly Owasso man with dementia

Update: The Silver Alert for George Karnes has been canceled after he was located, the Rogers County Sheriff's office said. Below is an earlier version of this story.
Rogers County authorities issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a Owasso man with dementia.
George Karnes was reported missing just before 5 p.m. He lives in the 16900 block of East 107th Street North.
Karnes, 87, was described as legally blind and suffers from dementia. Authorities were unable to provide a physical description of the man, but indicated that he might be driving a gold 2006 Buick bearing Oklahoma tag BBM817.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
