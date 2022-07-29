 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for 81-year-old man

Update: David Sheedy, 81, has been located by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Okmulgee Sheriff's Office.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an man with a possible medical or physical disability.

David Sheedy

Sheedy

David Sheedy, 81, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Friday in a tan 2001 GMC Sierra PK in Okmulgee County with Oklahoma tag CRN295.

Sheedy is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 195 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing a blue plaid shirt with plaid gray and black pajama pants.

Anyone with information should call 911.

