Update: Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old woman

Update: Donna Long, 77, has been located by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department.

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman.

Donna Long, 77, was last seen on Monday around noon in Tulsa County. She was driving a white 2007 Nissan Altima.

Long is described as white, 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 250 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

