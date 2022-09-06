 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old woman

  Updated
Update: Patsy Stone, 76, has been located according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman with dementia.

Patsy Stone, 76, was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday near 9700 S. Memorial Drive, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz with Oklahoma tag GIE602.

Stone is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department's nonemergency number, 918-596-9222.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

