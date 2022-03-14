 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for 65-year-old man, Broken Arrow police say

  • Updated
Violet - Silver Alert

A Silver Alert has been reported for Wayne Edward Violet, who has dementia and PTSD. He was last known to be driving a dark blue Jeep Renegade with a paper tag dated February 2022.  

Update (1:20 p.m. Monday): Broken Arrow police said Violet was located.

Broken Arrow Police have reported a statewide Silver Alert after a 65-year-old man didn't return home Sunday night.

Wayne Edward Violet reportedly has dementia and PTSD. He was last known to be driving a dark blue Jeep Renegade with a paper tag dated February 2022.  

He advised family members around 9 p.m. Sunday that he was lost in the Sapulpa area, according to a news release from Broken Arrow Police Department. 

Those with information on Violet's whereabouts are asked to call BAPD's nonemergency number, 918-259-8400.

