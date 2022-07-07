Update: Silver Alert canceled after Sand Springs man found safe in Muskogee

Update (11 a.m.): Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says: "We are happy to report that Mr. Ward was just located by the Muskogee Police Department. He is safe and will soon be reunited with his family."
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert late Wednesday for 90-year-old Homer Ward.
The Sand Springs man reportedly suffers from memory loss and requires the use of a walker. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.
He drives a 2018 silver Kia Soul with Oklahoma license plate HWL 633. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday asking for directions in Red Oak.
Ward is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Those who see Ward are asked to call 911.