Update: Silver Alert canceled after Muskogee Police say man found safe

Update (1 p.m. Thursday): The subject was found safe about noon, police said.

(9:45 a.m.): Police say the Silver Alert is still active as of Thursday morning.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said likely the description of McLemore should be Native American, but a missing person report only lists his Asian ethnicity.

Muskogee Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old man "believed to be in imminent danger."

Daryl McLemore, last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, has a serious medical condition and walks with a cane, police said in a news release.

He was wearing a green hoodie, light colored jeans and gray Nike shoes when last seen on foot in an eastside area in Muskogee.

McLemore is an Asian man, about 5-7 and 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Muskogee Police ask those who've seen someone matching this description call 918-683-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677).

