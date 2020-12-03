Update: Silver Alert canceled after Muskogee Police say man found safe

Update (1 p.m. Thursday): The subject was found safe about noon, police said.
(9:45 a.m.): Police say the Silver Alert is still active as of Thursday morning.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said likely the description of McLemore should be Native American, but a missing person report only lists his Asian ethnicity.
Muskogee Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old man "believed to be in imminent danger."
Daryl McLemore, last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, has a serious medical condition and walks with a cane, police said in a news release.
He was wearing a green hoodie, light colored jeans and gray Nike shoes when last seen on foot in an eastside area in Muskogee.
McLemore is an Asian man, about 5-7 and 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Muskogee Police ask those who've seen someone matching this description call 918-683-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677).
Video: Honoring Oklahoma health care workers
Gallery: 51 adoptable dogs and cats
Arlo
Genevieve
Gizmo
Dandelion
Percy
Sugar
Gloria
Tallulah
Pudge
Allan
Delilah
Sammie
Bruno
Millie
Buddy
Sheba
Nash
Ariel
Gypsy
Slate
Samson
Sierra
Rocco
Hansel
Thunder
Starla
Boo
Little Mama
Frankie
Percy Lou
Chrissy
Teddy
Sable
Toby
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Giana
Archie
Star
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.