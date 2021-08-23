 Skip to main content
Update: Silver alert canceled; 83-year-old Tulsa woman with dementia found safe
Update: Silver alert canceled; 83-year-old Tulsa woman with dementia found safe

  • Updated
Update 10:20 p.m.: Police said Stella Guevara has been located. She is safe and healthy. 

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Tulsa woman who has been missing for a few days, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

Police are searching for Stella Guevara, 83, who was last seen with her son in the 4900 block of East 26th Street. 

Her son reportedly told other family that he and his mother had been evicted and that he didn't know where she was. He said she might have been at a hospital, but family checked all local hospitals and did not find her.

Guevara is white, has gray hair and blue eyes, and wears glasses. She is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall. 

She has dementia and COPD, police said.

Her son reportedly drives a green Honda Civic.

Police ask anyone who knows where Guevara is to call them at 918-596-9122.

