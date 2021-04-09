Update: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Muskogee, Haskell, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Muskogee, Adair and Cherokee counties

Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah, Bunch, Cookson, Eldon, Cherokee Landing State Park and Christie.

Update: 8:30 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Tulsa, southern Rogers, western Wagoner and north-central Okmulgee counties expired at 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported.

The storms that prompted the warnings have moved out of the area, but gusty winds and heavy rains are still possible with these storms, forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11:00 p.m. for

northeastern and east central Oklahoma.

Update 8:12 p.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County and east-central Creek County.

"The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado," forecasters said. "However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm."

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for northeastern Oklahoma.