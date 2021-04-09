Update: Severe thunderstorm warnings expire in northeast and east-central Oklahoma

Update 10:50 p.m.: Southeastern Sequoyah County and eastern Le Flore County are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 p.m.
A storm line extending from 3 miles northeast of Greenwood to 2 miles northwest of Poteau to 6 miles east of Heavener Runestone State Park is moving east at 40 mph.
Update 10:25 p.m.: Severe thunderstorms across northeast and east-central Oklahoma have been allowed to expire.
The only severely warned storms in eastern Oklahoma are now in southeast Oklahoma, including Choctaw, Latimer, Leflore and Pushmataha counties. The warning for these counties will expire at 10:45 p.m.
Storms in this area were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Nashoba to near Hugo Lake State Park to 7 miles southeast of Goodland, moving east at 40 mph.
Update 9:35 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended the severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Adair and southern Cherokee counties, as well as Haskell and Sequoyah counties to 10:15 p.m.
southeastern Muskogee County has also been added to the severe thunderstorm warning that will end at 10:15 p.m.
Update 9:10 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Haskell, northeastern McIntosh, northwestern Sequoyah and southern Muskogee counties to last until 9:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm was located over Warner moving east at 35 mph.
Hazards of the storm include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Update 8:55 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm has been issued for southwestern Adair and southern Cherokee counties to last until 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.
The National Weather Service located a severe thunderstorm seven miles north of Pumpkin Center, moving east at 35 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
Forecasters said hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees are expected.
Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah, Bunch, Cookson, Eldon, Cherokee Landing State Park and Christie.
Update: 8:30 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Tulsa, southern Rogers, western Wagoner and north-central Okmulgee counties expired at 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported.
The storms that prompted the warnings have moved out of the area, but gusty winds and heavy rains are still possible with these storms, forecasters said.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11:00 p.m. for
northeastern and east central Oklahoma.
Update 8:12 p.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County and east-central Creek County.
"The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado," forecasters said. "However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm."
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for northeastern Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Tulsa County and east-central Creek County.
The warning will last until 8:30 p.m.
At 7:41 p.m. a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" was located 3 miles west of Mounds, moving northeast at 40 mph.
Locations near the path include parts of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Glenpool, Kiefer and Mounds.
Forecasters said people in those areas need to take cover immediately.
Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.