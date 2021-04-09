Update: Severe thunderstorm warnings expire in northeast and east-central Oklahoma

Update 10:50 p.m.: Southeastern Sequoyah County and eastern Le Flore County are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 p.m.

A storm line extending from 3 miles northeast of Greenwood to 2 miles northwest of Poteau to 6 miles east of Heavener Runestone State Park is moving east at 40 mph.

Update 10:25 p.m.: Severe thunderstorms across northeast and east-central Oklahoma have been allowed to expire.

The only severely warned storms in eastern Oklahoma are now in southeast Oklahoma, including Choctaw, Latimer, Leflore and Pushmataha counties. The warning for these counties will expire at 10:45 p.m.

Storms in this area were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Nashoba to near Hugo Lake State Park to 7 miles southeast of Goodland, moving east at 40 mph.

Update 9:35 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended the severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Adair and southern Cherokee counties, as well as Haskell and Sequoyah counties to 10:15 p.m.