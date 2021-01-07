Update: Scheduling vaccinations on hold as Tulsa County reports 'technical difficulties' with state portal

Update (12:30 p.m. Thursday): Tulsa Health Department says appointments for vaccines are unable to be scheduled in Tulsa County due to technical issues.

"There is no way for eligible individuals to schedule an appointment in Tulsa County at this time. We will continue to update as we learn more," the agency stated.

The story below published in Thursday's Tulsa World:

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said its portal for COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov is live and that its scheduling functions are on the way.

Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the state health department, said on a video conference call that Oklahomans were able to pre-register with the version out Wednesday, but that appointments will be available on the portal Thursday.

“Today’s actions will allow somebody to go in and actually register within the app,” Reed said. “They’ll go through a screening process and find out what priority group they’re in, and then they will be put in that priority group and notified of their eligibility to get an appointment.