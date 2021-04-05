 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Sand Springs man killed in IDL collision
0 comments
top story

Update: Sand Springs man killed in IDL collision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040621-tul-nws-autoped-p1

All southbound lanes of the west leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop were closed Monday morning as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers gathered evidence at a fatal auto-pedestrian collision. Traffic was diverted to the Second Street exit. 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in a collision on the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Daniel Hindman, 39, of Sand Springs was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. at the scene on Interstate 244's southbound lanes just past the Second Street exit, troopers reported. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All southbound lanes of the IDL's west leg were closed as troopers gathered evidence at the scene, and traffic was diverted at Second Street. 

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision, the first being a 2010 Ford F-150 and the second a 2004 Toyota Camry. The drivers, both women in their 20s from Collinsville and Cleveland, respectively, were uninjured, troopers reported. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Troopers were still investigating how the crash happened.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC director: Young people fueling virus uptick

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News