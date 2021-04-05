Update: Sand Springs man killed in IDL collision

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in a collision on the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Daniel Hindman, 39, of Sand Springs was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. at the scene on Interstate 244's southbound lanes just past the Second Street exit, troopers reported.

All southbound lanes of the IDL's west leg were closed as troopers gathered evidence at the scene, and traffic was diverted at Second Street.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision, the first being a 2010 Ford F-150 and the second a 2004 Toyota Camry. The drivers, both women in their 20s from Collinsville and Cleveland, respectively, were uninjured, troopers reported. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Troopers were still investigating how the crash happened.

