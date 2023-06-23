Update (2 p.m. Friday): Of those who lost power at the height of the weekend storms, 84% have seen electricity restored this week, PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said during a news conference.

About 31,000 outages remain across the Tulsa area, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.

Update (10 a.m. Friday): About 37,000 outages remain across the Tulsa area, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.

EMSA has extended its medical heat alert through Monday. National Weather Service Tulsa also has issued a heat advisory in effect 1-9 p.m. Friday for Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner counties. Heat index values of up to 97 are expected, along with high humidity.

Free ice River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway (south parking lot entrance), open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. while supplies last. Uma Tulsa at Plaza Santa Cecilia, 2160 S. Garnett Road, open 9:30 a.m. Friday until supplies last

City officials want to remind residents it is illegal to burn storm debris within Tulsa city limits. The fire marshal will be issuing tickets to individuals who choose to ignore the city statute.

Another update with PSO and city officials is set for 2 p.m. Friday, livestreamed at facebook.com/cityoftulsa.

Update (11:30 a.m. Thursday): About 63,000 outages remain across the Tulsa area, according to PSO.

Some PSO customers have continued to receive inaccurate notifications that their power was restored.

"We have had some false alerts, and we understand the frustration they cause. We are working to prevent that from recurring," PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said.

Weatherhead permitting costs have now been waived. To get reimbursed, please contact the electrician who pulled your permit. Electrical contractors should call 918-596-9656 so the fees can be waived up front.

Trees in the roadway and waterline breaks: 918-596-9488

Sewer overflow: 918-586-6999

Power outage or downed lines: 833-776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

Officials warn of scammers as power outages dip toward 90,000 Officials on Wednesday warned Tulsans to be on the lookout for scammers as the city recovers from its most destructive weather event in 16 years.

With power restored for more than 100,000 customers in the Tulsa area, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma predicts "big progress today" in efforts to get another 97,000 back online.

"The work we've been doing since the storm is starting to come together," PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. Greene said of 15 transmission lines that were damaged in the overnight weekend storms, eight have been repaired.

"And five more we're confident will be coming back online today," he said, adding crews will do all they can to get the remaining two lines back on Thursday. "Once you get transmission lines in, things can really start popping."

PSO has been updating estimated times of recovery, as well, with more precise updates posted for thousands of customers on 69 of 107 circuits.

"The big move in the Tulsa area came overnight," Greene said of detailed information allowing for updated estimated times of restoration.

Some customers may have received notice of power restoration as the outage continued due to "glitches early in the crisis" in PSO's system, according to Greene, "but we believe we've gotten those worked out."

As customers have become more familiar with PSO's online outage map, they will notice shaded areas indicating areas without power; those shaded areas, many of them overlapping, illustrate one of the many challenges.

"We were fixing one portion of the problem that was producing an outage for a given customer, but there would be another one layered on top," Greene said. "That illustrates the enormity of the situation."

Because of the scale of the outage, PSO put together "a small army" split among four quadrants to deal with outages wherever they are, Greene said.

"Our message of the day is we are in all parts of Tulsa working to restore service," he said of about 3,400 crew members, including 700 PSO employees and local business partners. "There's no part of the city that we're not concentrating on."

He encouraged customers who are able to keep checking for precise estimated times of recovery at psoklahoma.com, or enroll in PSO's alert system. No one should be trying to interact with line workers directly, Greene said.

PSO is concerned with safety, so residents are discouraged from approaching crews while they work in neighborhoods across Tulsa, even to share their appreciation.

"We have plenty of food and water and whatever they need here at Expo Square," Greene said from the staging area for line workers. "We really do appreciate the generous spirit, but let our guys do their jobs and stay safe."

City officials and others will provide further updates on storm recovery efforts during a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Postal service update A U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman said local officials have reported mail operations have returned to normal in an emailed statement to Tulsa World: “The safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Service. After the recent storms and sporadic power outages in the Tulsa area, ... carriers will continue to make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, as long as it is safe to do so. We ask our customers to please be patient if they are expecting packages or specific mailpieces, as there could be some residual impacts within our network. "We are proud of the efforts of our employees and will continue to work around the clock to deliver all packages and mail entered into our system. We thank our valued customers for their continued support.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: See the aftermath as high winds devastate the Tulsa area last weekend Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Storm Storm Storm Storm Storms Charging Station Lamp Post Repair Blown Over Stoplight Utility Crew Liberty Towers Storm Damage Cooling Station Cooling Station Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES