Update: Power restored after nearly 4,000 outages early Monday in Tulsa area

Update (11 a.m.): PSO's outage map indicates power has been restored for most customers Monday morning, with only 104 outages remaining.
A few dozen customers near Woodward Park in Tulsa are still experiencing outages, with restoration estimated to be 4:30 p.m.
"The outage was completely within the Port of Catoosa," according to a PSO spokesman, indicating it was a transmission line problem. A nearby crew was able to restore power by 10:46 a.m.
Power outages are affecting nearly 4,000 customers from Tulsa to Inola early Monday, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.
The outage map lists the estimated restoration time at 12:30 p.m. after outages that were reported starting around 9 a.m. Monday.
About 3,750 outages are currently being worked on, according to PSO.
