 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Power restored after nearly 4,000 outages early Monday in Tulsa area

  • Updated
  • 0
PSO Outage map 012323

The PSO outage map showed two wide swaths of customers experiencing power outages early Monday. Power was restored to most customers in under two hours.

 PSO

Update (11 a.m.): PSO's outage map indicates power has been restored for most customers Monday morning, with only 104 outages remaining.

A few dozen customers near Woodward Park in Tulsa are still experiencing outages, with restoration estimated to be 4:30 p.m.

"The outage was completely within the Port of Catoosa," according to a PSO spokesman, indicating it was a transmission line problem. A nearby crew was able to restore power by 10:46 a.m.

Power outages are affecting nearly 4,000 customers from Tulsa to Inola early Monday, according to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.

The outage map lists the estimated restoration time at 12:30 p.m. after outages that were reported starting around 9 a.m. Monday.

About 3,750 outages are currently being worked on, according to PSO.

People are also reading…

This story will be updated.

Featured video: Postgame comments from Coach Porter Moser after No. 21 Baylor edges out OU

Jan. 21, 2023 video. Next for the Sooners is Jan. 24 at TCU. Video courtesy/OU Athletics
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert