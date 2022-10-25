Update: Power mostly restored across Tulsa after storm-related outages early Tuesday

Update: Power has been restored for almost all customers as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands across the Tulsa area may be waking up without power after storms and strong winds continued overnight.

According to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's outage map, more than 4,300 customers were experiencing a service interruption early Tuesday.

Several of the large-scale outages have estimated service restoration times of 9-10 a.m.

"Heavy storms in the area have led to more than 50 outages in the Tulsa area this morning," PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said just before 8 a.m. "Our crews are responding safely and quickly to restore power."

Downed power lines can be dangerous, Greene said. Anyone who sees a downed power line should not go near it but send a report through psoklahoma.com, the PSO app or by calling 888-216-3523.

A wind advisory is in place across northeast Oklahoma through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts up to 45 mph may affect commuters, with forecasters warning drivers to use caution in high-profile vehicles.

"Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses," forecasters said.

The potential for isolated thunderstorms continues Tuesday, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with frequent wind gusts but no severe weather expected.

The Tulsa area has seen nearly 1½ inches of rain since Monday, according to Oklahoma Mesonet. Some areas are forecast to receive totals of 3-4 inches by late Tuesday.