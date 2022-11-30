Update: Police seek suspect after woman found fatally wounded in east Tulsa

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after finding a woman with fatal wounds and bruises at a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of South 132 East Avenue just before 6 a.m. The victim, found with cuts and bruising, was transported to a Tulsa hospital where died shortly after, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Police identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr., 28, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. He reportedly fled on foot prior to officers' arrival at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Oklahoma online court records show a criminal history for Torres in Tulsa County. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to eluding and resisting officers, and Torres pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempted burglary and domestic assault and battery.

This story will be updated.