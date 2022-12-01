 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Police seek suspect after woman, 32, found fatally wounded in east Tulsa

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after finding a woman with fatal wounds and bruises at a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of South 132nd East Avenue just before 6 a.m. The victim, found with cuts and bruises, was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she died shortly after arriving, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Isaias Torres Jr.

Torres

Police identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr., 28, who is believed to be armed and dangerous. He reportedly fled on foot before police arrived.

The victim was identified early Thursday as Monica Deleon, 32. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Oklahoma online court records show a criminal history for Torres in Tulsa County. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to eluding and resisting officers, and Torres pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempted burglary and domestic assault and battery.

Editor's note: This story was updated after publication to include the decedent's name.

