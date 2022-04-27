 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Police say nonverbal 16-year-old was dropped off at Tulsa hospital

Update (8 a.m. Thursday): Tulsa police say they have identified a 16-year-old who was dropped off at a hospital, but they have not made contact with any family members.

Officers said they're working with social workers and state DHS agents to develop further information.

Tulsa police are trying to identify a nonverbal, mentally handicapped person after he was dropped off at a Tulsa hospital over the weekend.

Police said he is in good health but is unable to communicate with staff. He also had no identification on him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222.

