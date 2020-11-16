Update: Police on scene with barricaded subject at east Tulsa apartment

Tulsa Police are on scene with a barricaded and possibly armed subject at an east Tulsa apartment.
Officers from the agency's Special Operations Team assembling about 7:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of East 21st Street.
Officer Jeanne Pierce, TPD spokeswoman, said officers first arrived about 5:30 a.m., when a witness reported seeing a man drag a woman into the apartment.
Support Local Journalism
A woman and another male occupant of the apartment have since come out of the unit, Pierce said.
"We were able to safely remove the hostage," police said in a social media post after 9:15 a.m., "and we are still working on getting the suspect into custody."
The criminal history of the man remaining inside the apartment is what drew the response from the Special Operations Team, Pierce said, adding he has felony warrants for gun charges.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.