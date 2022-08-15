 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Police identify homeless man killed in shooting Saturday

  • Updated
TPD homicide near 11th and Garnett

Image shows the location where a homeless man was found fatally shot early Saturday.

 Courtesy Tulsa Police

Update (10:45 a.m. Monday): Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins on Monday identified the homicide victim as Keith Brown, 44.

Tulsa police are seeking the public’s help after a homeless man was found fatally shot early Saturday near 11th Street and Garnett Road.

About 5:16 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at 11231 E. 11th St., where they found the victim dead at the scene.

“We spoke to several witnesses, some who heard the shot and others that saw people running from the area. We are also reviewing surveillance video from the area,” police said in a social media post.

“Our homicide team is actively working this case and looking for anyone who has information about this incident.”

The victim’s name was not released Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

The shooting was the city’s 51st homicide this year, according to Tulsa World records.

